Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council responds to US President Donald Trump's statements on Tuesday night.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump responded to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News' inquiry regarding Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria by saying that he would "discuss" the matter, and that "an announcement is coming soon."

"We welcome President Trump and his team for the great news he brings to Israel and the entire world about standing alongside the people of Israel and our historical values," Ganz said.

"Throughout the night, I spoke with close friends in the Senate and Congress and thanked them. I pointed out to them that, for the first time, an American president is essentially declaring the end of the Palestinian dream to destroy Israel either through Gaza or through establishing a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel. The Palestinian narrative that aspires to dispossess the Jewish people from their land is over."

He added, "The Israeli government must adopt Trump's vision today and translate it into actions. Applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria is the action required now and completes Trump's vision, turning it into reality. I ask Prime Minister Netanyahu to advance this already today."