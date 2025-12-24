Knesset Speaker, MK Amir Ohana, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the central national event marking 50 years of settlement in Samaria and expressed his pride in the progress of applying sovereignty in Samaria. "Sovereignty is gradually being established in practice," said Ohana, noting the renewal and revival of Jewish settlement in Samaria after many years.

He responded to left-wing claims about the "occupation" in Judea and Samaria, stating: "They say that in 1967, occupation began - I say that in that year, the occupation ended and the land was returned to its rightful owners."

MK Ohana emphasized the importance of continuing to build and strengthen in Samaria, underlining, "We must send a strong message to the world - we are here to stay."

In conclusion, the Knesset Speaker pointed out that although it may sometimes seem unrealistic that the world will accept the move, "If Israel steadfastly maintains its position and sends a message of strength, eventually the world will align with the position of the State of Israel."

