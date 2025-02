US President Donald Trump, during his press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night, responded to a question from Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on whether he supports Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

“We’re discussing that with many of your representatives, and people do like the idea but we haven’t taken a position on it yet. We’ll be making an announcement, probably on that very specific topic, over the next four weeks,” replied Trump.