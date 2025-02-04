IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi on Tuesday held a situational assessment and initial inquiry with the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, and the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Yaki Dolf, at the site of the terrorist attack near the Tayasir checkpoint in the Menashe Brigade region.

Two reservists, Sergeant Major Ofer Yung, aged 39 from Tel Aviv, and Sergeant Major (Res.) Avraham Tzvi Tzvika Friedman, aged 43, from Ein HaNatziv, were killed in the attack, and several other soldiers were injured.

"This is a serious attack in which we lost two reserve soldiers, and I send my condolences to their families," Halevi said. "We will investigate and draw conclusions, some of which we have already implemented immediately."

He added, "I greatly appreciate the reserve soldiers, who are operating here with great dedication. We will increase the counterterrorism activity and expand it to additional areas."

The terror attack occurred at around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, after a terrorist wearing a standard vest and armed with an M-16 assault rifle and two magazines reached the scene on foot and snuck into the installation at night. The terrorist surprised the soldiers at dawn, and shot two of them from close range. A shootout ensued, after which the soldiers succeeded in eliminating the terrorist.