Israeli security forces operated throughout Judea and Samaria in January, working to thwart terror activities.

Over the course of the month, the forces eliminated around 55 terrorists, including those involved in terror attacks in which Israeli civilians were killed, as well as terrorists who were on their way to carry out an attack.

The forces also arrested 380 wanted suspects.

The operations now focus on three key points: Jenin, Tulkarm, and a concentration of five towns where the forces are working with tanks.

Over the past few days, the forces located may weapons, including pistols, rifles, and many explosives.