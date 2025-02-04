Elise Stefanik , the US Ambassador-Designate to the United Nations, on Monday welcomed plans by US President Donald Trump to sign an executive order to withdraw the US from the United Nations Human Rights Council, and end funding for UNRWA.

“Today’s Executive Order is the correct action by President Trump to deliver America First peace through strength moral leadership,” Stefanik wrote in a post on X.

“The UN Human Rights Council is a den of human rights abusers and disgraceful and obsessive antisemitism. UNRWA must be defunded and dismantled. US taxpayers’ dollars should NEVER prop up terrorism. Full stop,” she added.

Under the executive order, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio must review and report to the White House regarding any international organizations, treaties, or conventions which "promote radical or anti-American sentiment."

The US previously halted aid to UNRWA in 2018 during the first Trump Administration. This funding was resumed under the Biden Administration.

Trump also withdrew the US from the UNHRC in 2018, citing its longstanding anti-Israel bias. The Biden Administration later reversed Trump’s decision and returned to the organization , even though it acknowledged its “disproportionate focus” on Israel.

UNRWA has long been criticized for its cooperation with Hamas and that criticism has increased since Israel revealed a year ago that UNRWA staff participated in the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

It then presented a dossier showing that the UNRWA workers who participated in the Hamas massacre kidnapped a woman, handed out ammunition and actively took part in the massacre at Kibbutz Be’eri, where 97 people were murdered.