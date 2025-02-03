US President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon will issue an executive order to withdraw the US from the United Nations Human Rights Council, and end funding for UNRWA, Politico reported.

According to a fact sheet obtained by Politico, the Human Rights Council "has not fulfilled its purpose and continues to be used as a protective body for countries committing horrific human rights violations." The sheet also condemned the Council's position on Israel.

Under the executive order, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio must review and report to the White House regarding any international organizations, treaties, or conventions which "promote radical or anti-American sentiment."

A similar report came out late last month. That report, from the Daily Mail, quoted two Trump administration officials.

"The United States and American citizens have been some of the most generous people in the entire world," one policy adviser for Trump told the Mail. "But at this point, we have to understand that foreign policy is domestic policy, and if this is not aligned with our interests, then Uncle Sam should not be opening up his pocketbook any longer."

The US previously halted aid to UNRWA in 2018 during the first Trump Administration. This funding was resumed under the Biden Administration.

UNRWA has come under increased scrutiny since the October 7 massacre after it was proven that people it employed participated in the massacre and even the kidnapping of hostages and the holding of hostages in Gaza.