During a recent operation in Jenin, the Egoz special forces unit discovered the personal belongings of Border Police officer Shai Garmai, who was killed in action in the city last year.

Judea and Samaria Border Police officers who were part of the operation in Jenin collected the items found.

The items found include a wallet with identification cards, a mobile phone, and other personal belongings.

Israeli forces are expected to demolish the building where the equipment was found before continuing the operation.

Garmai was killed in January 2024, when the vehicle in which she was traveling was hit by an IED. Several other soldiers were injured in the incident.

Shai's family has been informed, and the battalion commander is expected to personally deliver them the items.