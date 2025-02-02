The family of Yarden Bibas, released Saturday from Hamas captivity, on Sunday thanked the public for their support during his time in captivity.

"The nation of Israel is amazing, thank you for being moved with us, worrying about us, and embracing Yarden from afar. Your support is felt and appreciated. Yarden is here, and air is finally entering our lungs."

"Yarden has lost a significant amount of weight, but he feels good, and his health is good," the family said. "He is strong and amazing. Alongside his acclimation and the start of Yarden's journey of healing, we continue to fight for Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir, and the rest of the 76 hostages who must not be left behind,"the family said.

It also said that on Monday, the family will give a statement to the media.

On Saturday, following Yarden's release, his family said, "There are no words to describe the relief of holding Yarden in our hands, embracing him, and hearing his voice. Yarden has returned home, but the home remains incomplete. Yarden is a father who left his safe room to protect his family, bravely survived captivity, and returned to an unbearable reality."

"At this time, we ask: Protect Yarden, protect his soul. Please respect his privacy and give him the space he needs so that his body and soul can begin to recover. Thank you to our beautiful people. Thank you to our soldiers. Thank you and we're sorry to all those who sacrificed their lives so this day could come."

ירדן ביבס במסוק צילום: דובר צה"ל

In the helicopter on the way to Sheba Medical Center, Yarden was photographed next to his sister Ofri and his father Eli, holding a sign that read:"I thank the entire nation of Israel for their support and help. I heard from my family that you fought for me, I want to say thank you very much, I appreciate this a lot, it's not something I take for granted."

He also wished his grandfather Yechiel, who celebrated his 90th birthday on Saturday, "Happy birthday, Grandpa!"