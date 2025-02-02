Most of the terrorists released in a November 2023 prisoner swap deal with the Hamas terror group have returned to terror, a senior military source said Sunday afternoon.

According to data from Israel's defense echelon, at least two of the terrorists released in November 2023 have been eliminated in the IDF operation in Jenin, and dozens more have been arrested. The source said that around 82% of those released returned to terror.

The source also said that thus far, the IDF has scanned 800 structures and destroyed 80 explosives factories.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF announced that the Bislach Brigade began operating on Saturday night in the village of Tammun in eastern Samaria as part of the Wall of Iron counterterrorism operation in the region.

The ground operation comes after airstrikes which eliminated ten terrorists last week. So far, the forces have located weaponry including an M-16 assault rifle and ammo magazines.

On Saturday night, within a few hours, the IDF and ISA, using an IAF aircraft, conducted aerial strikes overnight (Saturday) on three terrorist cells in the areas of Jenin and Qabatiya within hours.

In Qabatiya, an IAF aircraft, with the direction of the ISA, struck and eliminated a terrorist cell on its way to carry out an imminent terrorist attack. After the strike, secondary explosions due to explosives that were inside the vehicle were identified.

Terrorists Saleh Zakarneh and terrorist Abed al-Hadi Kamil, from Qabatiya, who was previously detained for the planning of terrorist activities, and released as part of the ceasefire agreement on November 2023, were eliminated in the strike.

In Jenin, an IAF aircraft struck two armed terrorist cells within hours.