As part of the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, the IDF and ISA, using an IAF aircraft, conducted aerial strikes overnight (Saturday) on three terrorist cells in the areas of Jenin and Qabatiya within hours.

In Qabatiya, an IAF aircraft, with the direction of the ISA, struck and eliminated a terrorist cell on its way to carry out an imminent terrorist attack. After the strike, secondary explosions due to explosives that were inside the vehicle were identified.

The terrorist Saleh Zakarneh and the terrorist Abed al-Hadi Kamil, from Qabatiya, who was previously detained for the planning of terrorist activities, and released as part of the ceasefire agreement on November 2023, were eliminated in the strike.

In Jenin, an IAF aircraft struck two armed terrorist cells within hours.

The security forces are continuing to operate in northern Samaria.