Firefighters and security forces on Sunday morning operated at the scene of a fire in the Nahal Besor area near the Gaza border.

The forces operating at the scene discovered human remains in the area affected by the fire. An investigation has been opened and the matter is being examined.

Police said that officers from the Ofakim station, alongside sappers and firefighters, arrived at the scene, carried out searches, and acted to remove any additional danger.

The police also said that parallel to this, forensic investigators have begun collecting evidence from the scene, and at this stage there is no concern of criminal activity.

"We stress that in this area, you must avoid crossing the fences, moving in unmarked dirt paths, and entering areas which are fenced off and have signs," the police said.

"If you notice a suspicious object, including a weapon, distance yourself and curious onlookers, call 100 (the police hotline - ed.) and call the police forces. Israel Police sappers are prepared to handle every such report with the professionalism that only they have."