Israel Police on Saturday night announced that an investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of human bone remains found near the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood in Jerusalem.

According to the statement, the remains were found in a wooded area following a report from a citizen received by the police just before sunset on Friday.

Officers from the Shefet police station arrived at the scene and began a search of the area, during which they also found a foreign passport.

The police are currently investigating whether there is a connection between the passport and the discovered remains.

Forensic investigators from the Jerusalem District gathered the evidence and sent the bones for examination at the Abu Kabir (National Center of Forensic Medicine) as part of the ongoing investigation and identification process.