The IDF's Rabbinical Corps has developed, in the course of the past months, in light of the fighting on a number of fronts, a number of revolutionary patents designed to assist the combatants in maintaining their faith, while in combat.

One of the significant developments created by the IDF Rabbinate is a Holy Ark for the Torah scroll, which, at the touch of a button, becomes a table for the scroll.

"As far as transporting a Torah scroll is concerned, an Ark is required because of the humidity that damages Torah scrolls", relates the Chief of Staff of the IDF Rabbinate, Col. Rabbi Shoham Orkabi.

"The ark that is used now is not comfortable to carry and is not waterproof, so the IDF's Rabbinical Corps developed a Torah carrier with straps on both sides. This carrier is very comfortable to carry, and can be taken on the back to any location."

Rabbi Orkabi adds that "This development protects the Torah scroll from all weather conditions, even from rain or dampness. The carrier can also be used as a reading table from the scroll itself, as it has legs at the bottom that are raised about ten centimeters from the ground. Thus there is no problem of a Torah scroll being placed on the ground."

Soldiers who wish to pray in the field and read from the Torah scroll may thusly do so without demeaning the scroll.