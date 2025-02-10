The President of the State, Isaac Herzog, participated this evening (Sunday) in a ceremony of introducing 18 Torah scrolls in memory of 24 Israelis killed in the war, including both civilian victims and fallen soldiers.

In his speech, he emphasized the unique period the Israeli nation is experiencing. "We are in an especially tumultuous period. A period of pain and concern, and at the same time – a period with openings of relief and hope. The return of hostages and starting the rehabilitation process brought much relief, excitement, and faith. I have a deep appreciation of the importance of redeeming captives and the immense potential of these corrective steps – for healing and growth of our nation."

The president reiterated the call to complete the deal to return all hostages and said, "These are critical moments where I repeatedly call to complete all stages of the deal. To quickly return all our captured sisters and brothers. We must remember: this is the ultimate covenant between the state and its citizens."

He noted that "Hamas's wickedness does not end with hostage abuse. Hamas took a vile and evil step this evening aimed at stretching our nerves, creating internal tension within us. Its words and claims are nonsense and lies. We must not fall into its trap. It committed an unacceptable act, and Israel cannot let it slide. We must continue to do everything and act in every way to bring everyone home."

The president expressed support for the families of the hostages. "On behalf of all of us, I embrace the families of the hostages – those whose loved ones have returned, and those who have entered the arduous process of rehabilitation, healing, and care. And those who still fear and worry, pray and yearn for news that will bring their beloved ones home. I urge us to remember and hold high the unique Israeli mutual responsibility, as we saw here, and the understanding that whoever saves one soul – even just one – it’s as if they save an entire world."

He concluded with a prayer for the wounded and the soldiers still in field. "Together with you, I pray for the recovery of the injured, mentally and physically, for the success and well-being of all of our security forces, and for all those in the north and south to return home."