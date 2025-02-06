The Tel Aviv District Prosecutor's Unit has filed an indictment against a 34-year-old resident of Shechem (Nablus) for breaking and entering and attempted theft from a Bat Yam synagogue.

It is suspected that the suspect entered the building approximately one week ago, stole the charity boxes, and attempted to steal the Torah scrolls from the Holy Ark.

According to the indictment, the suspect attempted to remove the Torah scroll by means of the hole which he made in the Ark door, causing damage.

Police officers from the Bat Yam police station, alongside forensic investigators, arrived at the scene and collected evidence. Within a few hours, they had succeeded in locating and arresting the suspect.

Upon completion of the investigation and the compilation of the evidence, the Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment and requested that the suspect remain under arrest until the completion of the proceedings.