Before the painful funeral of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas, who were brutally murdered by terrorists while in captivity in Gaza, Yarden Bibas received a personal Torah scroll dedicated to the memory of his family.

Yarden wrote three letters in the Torah scroll, representing the first letters of his family members’ names: Sh, A, K. The scroll was donated by Rabbi Moshe Scheiner, at the initiative of businessman and hasidic rabbi Shai Graucher.