Before the painful funeral of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas, who were brutally murdered by terrorists while in captivity in Gaza, Yarden Bibas received a personal Torah scroll dedicated to the memory of his family.
Yarden wrote three letters in the Torah scroll, representing the first letters of his family members’ names: Sh, A, K. The scroll was donated by Rabbi Moshe Scheiner, at the initiative of businessman and hasidic rabbi Shai Graucher.
The three members of the Bibas family were laid to rest last Wednesday at the Tzohar Cemetery in the Eshkol Regional Council, less than a week after their coffins were returned by Hamas.