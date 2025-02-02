Karina Ariev, one of the IDF lookouts who were freed from captivity as part of the hostage deal, published her first post on social media on Saturday night, in which she thanked her supporters and shared her future plans.

"My name is Karina Ariev, I was held captive by Hamas for a year and three months. Today, thank God, I am home, in Israel, with my family and my people,” she wrote.

“I want to thank the brave soldiers who fought and are fighting day and night on all fronts to protect us, our country, and to enable the return of all the hostages. I am grateful for the sacrificing of so many lives so that I could be here today," she added.

"Also, thank you to everyone who supported my family and those close to me throughout this period. Thank you for the prayers, the efforts, the actions, the complete faith that I would return alive. The long-term support is not something to take for granted, but you have proven the unity and love, the values and morals, of the Israeli people and the Jewish nation.”

“My journey from now on, aside from recovery and returning to life, will include commemorating my fallen comrades, my commanders, company commanders, and the soldiers who fell in battle at the outpost where I served - Nahal Oz outpost. I will fight for justice and truth alongside the families. I will never forget for a moment the murdered, those pure souls who were brutally taken from our world."

"I am still beginning to grasp how many people know me, in Israel and around the world. I am starting to bridge the gaps and see all that has happened during my captivity.”

“I thank God for the great miracle of my release and that of my friends. I ask - do not stop the actions, prayers, and deeds - until all the hostages return. I was there, we must not leave anyone behind, and I will not rest until everyone is back in the land of Israel," concluded Ariev.