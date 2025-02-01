Defense Minister Israel Katz on Saturday evening threatened released terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi, warning him not to return to terror.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Katz wrote: "You were released in a deal for the purpose of releasing Israeli hostages. One mistake, and you'll go to join old friends. We will not accept support for terror."

On Friday, Zubeidi was filmed wandering around Ramallah, embracing the residents and calling for them to continue the violence against Israel.

A video clip published on Reuters shows the terrorist saying, "It's time that our Palestinian nation achieve its freedom and the independent state it wishes for, with Jerusalem as its capital."

Zubeidi served as commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, part of the Fatah organization in Jenin. He is responsible for terror attacks during the Second Intifada, and was among one of the terrorists who escaped prison in September 2021.

Zubeidi was also responsible for carrying out a terror attack on a Likud party office in Beit Shean in 2002, where six people were killed.