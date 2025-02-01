Released hostage Tami Metzger, whose husband Yoram was murdered in captivity and his body retrieved, spoke to Kan News about her meeting with Yarden Bibas and Ofer Calderon during their initial days in captivity.

Metzger, kidnapped together with her husband Yoram and released in a November 2023 prisoner swap deal, spoke about the terrorists' treatment of them, as well as of Yarden and Ofer.

"They took them down to pens, where there were cells that held only two small people," she said.

She also said that during the afternoon, they would bring Yarden and Ofer to them to drink coffee and eat, and then return them to the pens.

"Yarden had a very hard time with the lack of knowledge," he said. "I don't think that he knew exactly what happened. The feelings were really tough, his fear was great and he was distressed, and crying, and sad."

Describing the events of the October 7 kidnapping, she said, "I am 80, I was 79 when I was kidnapped and children who were 17, 18, dragged me on the road. They didn't even care what they were doing. They would not have done it to their grandmothers. I was insulted. This was an insult to every one of us."

Concluding the interview, she said, "If you find in yourself the strength to accept the present, to see your environment, to love those who you love and know that you can do things - then what you went through will be less significant. The insult will disappear slowly, slowly."