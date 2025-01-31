US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Thursday that its forces conducted a precision air strike in Northwest Syria targeting and killing Muhammad Salah al-Za’bir, a senior operative in the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din (HaD), an Al-Qaeda affiliate.

CENTCOM said in a statement that the strike “is part of CENTCOM’s ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the US, our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond.”

“CENTCOM will continue to hunt and kill or capture terrorists, and defend our homeland, against groups that plot to attack US and allied personnel,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander, US Central Command.

In 2022, a US strike eliminated Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, who was a senior member of Hurras al-Din. He was hit while riding by himself on a motorcycle.

In August of last year, the US killed Hurras al-Din senior leader Abu-’Abd al-Rahman al-Makki in a targeted kinetic strike in Syria.

"Abu-’Abd al-Rahman al-Makki was a Hurras al-Din Shura Council member and senior leader responsible for overseeing terrorist operations from Syria," said CENTCOM at the time.