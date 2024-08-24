\nUS Central Command announced on Friday that is forces killed Hurras al-Din senior leader Abu-’Abd al-Rahman al-Makki in a targeted kinetic strike in Syria.\n\n"Abu-’Abd al-Rahman al-Makki was a Hurras al-Din Shura Council member and senior leader responsible for overseeing terrorist operations from Syria," said CENTCOM.\n\nThe statement noted that Hurras al-Din is an Al Qaeda-associated force based in Syria that shares Al Qaeda’s global aspirations to conduct attacks against US and Western interests.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n