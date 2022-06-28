The United States killed a senior terrorist leader in Syria with an airstrike on Monday, ABC News reported.

The U.S. targeted Abu Hamzah al Yemeni , who according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) was a senior members of Al-Queda-linked terrorist group Hurras al-Din. He was hit while riding by himself on a motorcycle, said a statement from the U.S. military.

An initial review of the airstrike indicated that there were no civilian casualties.

According to Reuters, the Syrian Civil Defence organization tweeted that a man was killed on a motorcycle close to midnight by two rockets. They added that his body had been transported to a forensics lab in Idlib city.

The military statement said that militant groups such as Hurras al-Din are still a present threat to the U.S. and allies.

"The removal of this senior leader will disrupt Al Qaeda's ability to carry out attacks against U.S. citizens our partners, and innocent civilians around the world," the statement said.

Al Yemeni’s killing came ten days after American forces in northwestern Syria captured a senior leader of ISIS.