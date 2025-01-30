The Prime Minister's Office announced that Israel has obtained an agreement to ensure the safety of the hostages who will be released in the future following disturbing scenes of masses of Gazans and Hamas terrorists surrounding the hostages who were released today.

"Pursuant to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's demand, the mediators have conveyed a commitment, according to which the safe exit of our hostages who are due to be released in the next phases has been assured," the PMO stated. "Israel insists that the lessons be learned and that strict care be taken in the next phases regarding the safe return of our hostages."

Earlier this afternoon, Prime Minister Netanyahu together with Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered that the release of the terrorists slated to be released today be delayed until the safe exit of the hostages in the next phases is assured.

"I view with utmost severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages," he said. "This is additional proof of the inconceivable brutality of the Hamas terrorist organization."

"I demand that the mediators make certain that such terrible scenes do not recur, and guarantee the safety of our hostages.

"Whoever dares to harm our hostages will pay the price."