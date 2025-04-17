אות חיים מעידן אלכסנדר מתוך הרשת

The Egyptian team holding negotiations with Hamas has received a directive from the US to clarify the condition of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

The request was passed following an announcement by Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida that contact had been lost with the group holding Alexander hostage, due to an Israeli airstrike in the area. It is not clear whether the claim is true; Hamas has in the past lied about the hostages' condition.

The US sources asked the Egyptian team to continue discussions with Hamas leadership in Gaza, so as to glean additional details on Alexander's condition.

A senior Hamas source told the newspaper that negotiations were held with the Egyptian mediators regarding Abu Obaida's announcement, and that Hamas stressed that the policy held by the US and Israel "will not lead to anything other than harm to the hostages."