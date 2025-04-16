Representatives of families of hostages from the Tikva Forum met today (Wednesday) with Minister Ron Dermer and received from him an overview of the state of the negotiations for the release of the hostages.

At the end of the meeting, the participants expressed deep concern over the possibility of a partial deal, in which only some of the remaining hostages would return as part of the deal.

"We understood once again that the State of Israel is negotiating over a limited number of hostages - and all the rest will be abandoned in Gaza for at least several months," said Ditza and Yaron Or and Zvika Mor, members of the Tikva Forum. "This is unacceptable. It is forbidden to select among the hostages. All the hostages must be released together – in one go and on one bus."

During the meeting, the families demanded that the minister intensify the pressure on Hamas - including canceling humanitarian aid, cutting off electricity, water and internet infrastructure, leveling neighborhoods and using land grabs as leverage, and increasing political and military pressure.

The family representatives asked the minister how the government intends to return all the remaining hostages in the near future and did not receive an answer.

"The Israeli government must force Hamas to return all the hostages by using all means of pressure at its disposal," they concluded.