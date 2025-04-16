In an extraordinary interview with the Qatari Al Jazeera network, Moshe Or, the brother of Hamas hostage Avinatan Or, appealed to Hamas to provide all information about his brother and strive for a comprehensive deal.

"We are looking for every piece of information about my brother," said Moshe Or in an interview that was broadcast on the Qatari channel. "How long does he have to remain in captivity until the prime minister decides that he should be returned?"

"The right thing is one comprehensive deal, which will put an end to the affair and return Avinatan and the other kidnapped people home - in exchange for an end to the fighting. We will not agree to a partial deal. There is a large majority of the people who support this."

Or also addressed the hostages who were returned from captivity: "What scared them most of all were the airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force. We just want to know what Avinan's condition is."

He addressed Hamas directly and said: "You released most of the hostages, and everything was handled in an orderly manner. We can and should make one deal that includes everyone. Let's get this over with."

"How long does he have to remain in captivity until the prime minister decides to return him?" he wondered, calling on the country's leaders to "do whatever is necessary - like I am doing."