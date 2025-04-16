Watch: Putin hosts captivity survivor Sasha Troufanov

פוטין ושורדי השבי הקרמלין

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted former hostages, including Sasha Troufanov, who was released in the most recent deal, at the Kremlin for the first time on Wednesday.

Also present at the meeting were Troufanov’s mother, Yelena, and Sasha’s girlfriend, Sapir Cohen, who were released in the first deal.

During the meeting, Putin thanked the political wing of Hamas for Troufanov’s release, stating, "We must thank the political wing of Hamas for their cooperation with us in carrying out this humanitarian act."

Putin said to Troufanov, "I want to wish you well," adding that "Russia will do everything to ensure the release of all the people who were in the conditions you endured for so long."

The Chief Rabbi of Russia, Rabbi Berel Lazar, was also present at the meeting.

Over the past year, Moscow exerted significant pressure to secure Troufanov’s release, largely due to his Russian citizenship.

Putin’s efforts were facilitated, in part, by his close ties with countries like Iran, with which he also collaborates militarily.