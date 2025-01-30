Israel has paused the delay of terrorists slated for release on Thursday, due to the chaos in Khan Yunis.

A total of 110 terrorists were slated for release on Thursday, in exchange for three Israeli hostages, IDF soldier Agam Berger, and civilians Arbel Yehud and Gadi Mozes.

However, during the release of Mozes and Yehud, mobs of violent Gazans surrounded them and the Red Cross vehicles.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, has ordered that the release of the terrorists slated to be released today be delayed until the safe exit of our hostages in the next phases is assured. Israel demands that the mediators see to this." a statement read.

Following the decision to delay the terrorists' release, riots erupted in the area of Beitunia, where the terrorists were expected to be released to. A number of terrorists hurled rocks at IDF forces, who responded using riot dispersal methods.

Later, a Palestinian Arab attempted to set a trash can on fire in the middle of a road. An IDF force fired towards him, hitting him in the lower body.

Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu slammed the chaos and brutality which took place in Khan Yunis during the release of hostages Arbel Yehud and Gadi Mozes from captivity.

"I view with utmost severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages," he said. "This is additional proof of the inconceivable brutality of the Hamas terrorist organization."

"I demand that the mediators make certain that such terrible scenes do not recur, and guarantee the safety of our hostages.

"Whoever dares to harm our hostages will pay the price."