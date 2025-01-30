Retired Major General Yaakov Amidror, former head of Israel's National Security Council, discussed with 103FM the dilemma facing the government: releasing all hostages at the expense of military achievements, or returning to combat and risking the remaining hostages.

Amidror said, "I don't think anyone in the world has an answer for this." He questioned the likelihood of Israel being willing to pay such a price amid negotiations when the life of hostages stands against Israel's war achievements.

He emphasized that the decision is based on values and ethics, not professional matters. Amidror suggested not trying to cut corners on the deal, and stressed the complexity of either releasing hostages or maintaining military gains.

Amidror clarified that it's not about unconditional surrender: "It’s not at any price. For instance, if they demanded evacuation of Kibbutz Be'eri for hostage return, we'd say no. However, we have given up significant gains."

He stated that Trump's involvement is unlikely to impact the terms, as Hamas might continue to strengthen despite his stance. Amidror suggested the decision ultimately rests on Israeli values clashing with each other.

Regarding the safety of Israelis near Gaza, Amidror assessed that the Israeli military's achievements ensure they will remain secure for many years to come.