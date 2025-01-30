Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with senior Hamas member Muhammad Ismail Darwish in Ankara on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing a statement from Erdogan's office.

The meeting was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin, and other Hamas officials, said the statement.

Erdogan has in the past openly expressed support for Hamas. Last April, he met then-Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul.

The Turkish President said after the meeting that Palestinian Arab unity was “vital” and added, “The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lie in unity and integrity.”

Haniyeh was eliminated in Tehran in July, though Israel did not acknowledge it was responsible for the elimination until last month .

Weeks after meeting Haniyeh, Erdogan boasted of the fact that more than 1,000 members of Hamas were being treated in hospitals across Turkey and also took issue with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ reference to Hamas as a terrorist organization.