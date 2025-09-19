US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on September 25.

In a post on Truth Social announcing Erdogan’s visit, Trump wrote, “We are working on many Trade and Military Deals with the President, including the large scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively.”

He added, “President Erdogan and I have always had a very good relationship. I look forward to seeing him on the 25th!”

Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg reported that Turkey plans to sign new energy deals with the US as early as next week, as it seeks to strengthen ties with Washington.

Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the agreements could include pledges to buy more US liquefied natural gas.

They also said that Erdogan is seeking a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Bloomberg report noted that Turkey’s diplomatic and trade push comes as it tries to reset relations with the US after years of strain over the purchase of Russian arms and conflicting stances on Syria’s civil war.

Relations between the US and Turkey soured during Trump’s first term in office, after Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system that the US believes can be used to spy on Western defenses.

In response to the purchase, the US sanctioned Turkey’s military procurement agency and expelled Turkey from the F-35 program, under which Western allies produce the next-generation fighter jet's parts and secure its early purchasing rights.

Turkey repeatedly made clear it will use the Russian system despite US threats of sanctions.

