US President Donald Trump on Saturday received a call from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The White House said that, during the call, Sisi congratulated Trump on his inauguration.

“President Trump thanked President Sisi for his friendship, and discussed the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. The two leaders also discussed Egypt’s important role in the release of hostages from Gaza and President Sisi expressed his confidence that President Trump’s leadership could usher in a golden age of Middle East peace,” the statement added.

The White House statement made no mention of whether Trump and Sisi discussed the plan proposed by Trump last week, which would see Egypt, as well as Jordan, take in Gazans.

Trume told reporters last week he had discussed the idea with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

“I’d like him to take people. I’d like Egypt to take people,” said Trump of the Jordanian King, “You’re talking about, probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, ‘You know it’s, over.’”

The President added he considered the potential relocation of Palestinian Arabs from Gaza as something that “could be temporary or long term,” noting the historical context of conflicts in the region over centuries.

Several days later, Trump doubled down on the idea, telling reporters he had brought it up in a conversation with Sisi.

“I’d like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption, revolution … when you look at the Gaza Strip it’s been hell for so many years,” said Trump.

"I wish [Sisi] would take some [Gazans]. We helped them a lot, and I'm sure he'd help us. He's a friend of mine. He's in a very rough part of the world, to be honest. As they say, It's a rough neighborhood. But I think he would do it, and I think the King of Jordan would do it too," continued Trump.

This past Wednesday, Sisi responded publicly for the first time to Trump’s proposal, stating that Egypt will not take part in the displacement of Palestinian Arabs, an action he described as an "act of injustice" that could endanger Egyptian security.

A day later, Trump once again talked about the idea and expressed confidence that Egypt and Jordan would cooperate with it.

“They will do it, they will do it. They’re going to do it. We do a lot for them, and they’re going to do it,” Trump stated.