The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, conducted a special exercise at a training facility simulating a building collapse near the Gaza Strip.

Volunteers trained for the collapse of buildings as a result of a terrorist attack, rocket fire, or as a result of an earthquake, and practiced how to find a missing person under the rubble with a working dog.

The practice included exercises with attack dogs simulating a surprise attacker emerging from the rubble and being neutralized by the dog.

Israel Dog Unit director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented:"It is important that the dogs and their handlers be prepared, and know how to respond to any eventuality. We thank our valued partners in the world of working dog training, Nati Jibli and Asher Maz, who assist us in training our dogs to save lives.''