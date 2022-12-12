One person was killed and five people were injured in a construction accident in the town of Givat Ze'ev northwest of Jerusalem.

The incident occurred when scaffolding at a construction site on HaRakefet Street collapsed at around noon Monday.

Six workers were trapped in the debris of the scaffolding, and suffered injuries in the collapse.

Emergency rescue teams were called to the scene to rescue the trapped workers.

First responders from MDA and United Hatzalah were also dispatched to treat the injured.

According to United Hatzalah, five of the six trapped workers have been pulled from the debris thus far.

Efforts to remove the debris and reach the sixth victim are ongoing.

One of the five workers pulled from the debris was declared dead at the scene. The other four were treated by emergency medical teams before being evacuated to the hospital. Their conditions range from light to moderate.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs Yossi Guthold and Avi Yudakowsky, who were among the first responders at the scene relayed: "Large pieces of scaffolding collapsed at a construction site. We treated five people who sustained varying degrees of injuries as a result of the collapse and our ambulance team transported one of them to the hospital. Firefighters pulled one person from the wreckage who was already dead and there was nothing for us to do to treat him."

Volunteer Paramedic Neria Nissim who also responded to the scaffolding collapse added: "In addition to those we managed to treat thus far, there is one other person who is still trapped and unconscious. Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit were dispatched to the scene and treated eyewitnesses who were suffering from emotional and psychological stress."