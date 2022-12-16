A few days ago, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue, held a working meeting with Lt. Col. Amir Ben-David, commander of the Israel National Resilience Institute (INRI), to plan the integration of IDU volunteers and their dogs into potential rescue efforts in the event of war or national disaster. The INRI trains Israel’s civilian authorities and populace to respond to the challenges of war and disaster, and meet developing challenges in both the military and civilian aspects of such a situation.

As part of the effort to better prepare for mass casualty incidents such as building collapses, the IDU met today with students of Moriah College from Sydney, Australia. The students received professional instruction in rescuing victims trapped by building collapse at a training site maintained by Magen Disaster and Emergency Management Inc., a firm specializing in disaster recovery, to simulate such an incident.

Magen instructors demonstrated tools and techniques for safely approaching the scene of a building collapse, clearing rubble, and extracting victims from ruins. IDU volunteers taught the course participants how to integrate working dogs into efforts to save victims trapped under rubble.

Some of the Australian youth who participated showed interest in the possibility of immigrating to Israel, and enlisting as soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces or volunteers in the IDU.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: "We were happy to impart knowledge that could be used to save human lives, and we were pleasantly surprised when some of the youth expressed a desire to immigrate to Israel and take part in further activities to save lives in Israel."