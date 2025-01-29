Faisal Al-Fayez, head of the Jordanian Senate and former Jordanian Prime Minister, has said that his country strongly opposes US President Donald Trump's plan to resettle Gazans there.

Al-Fayez noted that Jordan will not waver from its national principles, and will oppose any attempt to forcibly remove Palestinians from their land.

He also expressed concern over Israel's continued "aggression" and its "policy of expansion," noting concerns that a plan proposed to solve the "Palestinian problem" may come at the expense of Jordan's stability and security.

"The Palestinian nation, which has fought the occupation for decades in order to achieve its legitimate rights, will never agree to emigrate and will continue its hold on its land, and everyone must work to thwart these plans which aim to harm Jordan's security and its stability," he concluded.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump expressed his desire for countries like Jordan and Egypt to accept more Palestinian Arabs who have fled the fighting in Gaza.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump revealed he had discussed this idea earlier in the day with King Abdullah II of Jordan. He also mentioned an upcoming conversation with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, scheduled for Sunday.

“I’d like him to take people. I’d like Egypt to take people,” said Trump, as quoted by AP. “You’re talking about, probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, ‘You know it’s, over.’”