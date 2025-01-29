Eli Albag, father of IDF lookout Liri Albag who was released from Hamas captivity along with three other female soldiers on Saturday, apologized on Tuesday night to anyone who was offended by his words at a press conference held earlier this week following his daughter's release.

In an interview with journalist Ilana Dayan on the Keshet 12 program "Uvda", he addressed the bereaved families and said, "I must say this, please, I haven't slept for two days because of this. If you misunderstood [my comments], I first of all ask for forgiveness. My heart is with the families of the fallen, with the bereaved families, and with the heroes."

He noted that he accepts everyone's opinion, "You can say whatever you want. The families have the right to think differently, I do not have a single bad word about your opinion. All your opinions are acceptable to me."

He reiterated that his remarks were directed only at the government ministers who voted against the hostage deal and that he certainly did not mean to criticize or attack others who think differently from him.

Albag faced backlash following his remarks on Sunday night, during a statement by the families of the three lookouts who had been freed, in which he thanked those who supported the deal while criticizing those who opposed it.

"I want to say to the Prime Minister, to the members of the government - both the coalition and the opposition - to those who supported the deal, my heart is with them, keep going. To those who opposed it - the public will settle the score with you. When you saw my daughter and the three lookouts coming out with a smile and pride, where were you? Those who voted against the deal? When the entire nation was standing happy. The Prime Minister took a brave step, and I scorn those who opposed it."

Albag had already clarified on Monday, during an interview with Radio 103FM, that his remarks were aimed at politicians who opposed the deal, not the public at large.

"I meant only the leaders, God forbid I am not judging bereaved families. [Our daughters] are home thanks to the heroic soldiers. God forbid my words be taken out of context," he said in that interview.