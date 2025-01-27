The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Monday evening that, over the past day, IDF troops precisely operated against suspects who posed a threat to the troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

In a number of areas in the Gaza Strip, several suspects were identified approaching IDF troops and posing a threat to them. The troops fired warning shots to distance them, the statement said.

In northern Gaza, the troops identified a suspect who posed a threat to them and fired warning shots to distance him. The suspect did not move away, and since he continued to pose a threat to the troops, additional shots were fired in order to remove the threat.

Moreover, in central Gaza, an IDF aircraft fired to distance a number of suspicious vehicles that were moving northward in an area that is not authorized for passage according to the agreement, and without inspection, in violation of the terms of the agreement.

“‏The IDF is determined to fully maintain the terms of the agreement in order to return the hostages. The IDF is prepared for any scenario and will continue to take any necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“‏The IDF calls the residents of Gaza to follow its announcements and avoid approaching the troops deployed in the area,” it added.

On Monday morning, the IDF opened the Netzarim Corridor, hours after an agreement was reached with Hamas whereby hostage Arbel Yehud and two other hostages will be released on Thursday, with an additional three hostages being released on Saturday.