Is the pressure for the release of Arbel Yehud working? After Israel refused to open the Netzarim Corridor in response to Hamas's violations of the ceasefire deal, an official source in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization said an agreement has been reached to release Yehud before the next release during the coming weekend.

According to a report in Arab media, Yehud will be released on Friday in exchange for the opening of the Netzarim Corridor and the release of 30 prisoners with life sentences by Israel.

This being said, Israeli officials clarified that while progress has been made regarding Yehud's release, no final agreement has been reached.

Earlier in the day, a different source told Al Jazeera, "We expect there to be a breakthrough tonight (Monday) regarding the hostage Arbel Yehud. The mediators are working to solve the crisis, which could secure Yehud's release before Saturday.

I24News cited a Hamas source who said that the Islamic Jihad decided to hold back on Yehud's release after its leader Ziyad al-Nakhaleh suddenly insisted Yehud had a security background and demanded a higher price for her release, in the form of terrorists serving life sentences.

According to the report, Hamas and the mediators believe this was caused by intervention from the Iranians, who likely pressured al-Nakhaleh to place new demands.

Thousands of Gaza residents have been attempting over the last day to move to the northern Gaza Strip via the Netzarim Corridor, which has been closed by the IDF until the release of the hostage Arbel Yehud has been arranged. Yehud was supposed to be released yesterday as part of the hostage deal.

According to the ceasefire agreement, residents of Gaza were supposed to return to the northern part of Gaza on Saturday. Israeli sources decided that since Yehud had not been released, the Netzarim Corridor would remain closed for Gaza residents to move northwards.

A diplomatic source addressed the situation and stated: "Prime Minister Netanyahu is adamant not to allow Gazans to move north at Netzarim until the return of Arbel Yehud has been resolved."