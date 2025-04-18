MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) spoke with Roi Baruch, brother of Uriel Baruch whose body is held in the Gaza Strip, following a statement by a senior Hamas official that the organization would not approve the Israeli proposal. Baruch requested Succot to exert pressure on the government not to conduct a partial deal.

"I am here with Roi Baruch, brother of Uriel Baruch whose body is held in Gaza. We remember the hostages and pray for them, that we will succeed in bringing them back, breaking the enemy, and defeating Hamas," said MK Succot.

He added: "Roi asked me to do what I can to prevent a partial deal, to ensure that there is no negotiation that leaves some of the hostages in Gaza. We need to bring everyone home, now, and break Hamas with all our strength."

Roi added: "We demand from the government not to make a partial deal, only a deal for all 59 hostages, and to exert pressure on Hamas by all possible means that the State of Israel has, to pressure Hamas with siege until they return all the hostages."

Succot concluded: "Listen to the brother of the hostage, he comes and demands a siege on Gaza. Nothing goes in, nothing goes out, zero water, zero electricity, zero food, zero aid, until the hostages are returned. Hear the cry of the brother of the hostage, for the families there is no day and no night, and we must bring them back now."