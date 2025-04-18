On Friday, representatives of the hostage families delivered a statement to the media in Hostages Square addressing the current state of negotiations.

The families said that the will of the people is the immediate return of the hostages, and claimed that the people of Israel, from all walks of life, demand the return of all hostages in one phase — even at the expense of ending the war.

Dani Miran, father of hostage Omri Miran, said: "I stand here today, and for a year and a half I have been fighting to bring back my son Omri and 58 other hostages to their families. Both the living and the deceased. I place special emphasis on the obligation to return all the deceased to Israeli burial."

"Today I am appealing once again with a plea - bring me Omri, along with all the hostages. All the people of Israel demand the return of the hostages in a single phase. Do this so that everyone can be free for the upcoming Independence Day."

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, added: "The demand unites us, all the families, from all backgrounds - we must bring everyone back! The living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial. That's why we are here today demanding from Netanyahu - everyone at once! No stages, no division into groups!"

Ruby Chen, father of Itay Chen, said: "We demand a political commitment to pursue a deal for the return of all hostages, even at the cost of ending the war. Now is the time to ensure everyone is returned immediately by Independence Day because their return is our collective hope. We are not here today to say how, but to say what. The goal must be the return of everyone."