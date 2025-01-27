Suhil Bahij Gharb, a senior intelligence officer in the Lebanese army's unit for southern Lebanon, passed the Hezbollah terror group sensitive information from the war room shared with the US and France, the British Times reported Sunday.

According to the report, dozens of senior Lebanese military officials leaked to Hezbollah sensitive information on the IDF's movements during the course of the sixty-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. This information allowed Hezbollah to move its weapons and equipment without being caught by the IDF.

The paper claimed that the leaks were from a situation room set up to supervise the implementation of the ceasefire deal - a situation room which led to the deal being violated with the support of the Lebanese army.

Earlier this month, reports said that Shiite officers close to Hezbollah were passing the terror group sensitive information.

Kan News reported that among the lower and mid-level echelon of the Lebanese army, there are personal connections with Hezbollah operatives, causing information to be leaked to the terror group. Due to these connections, the Lebanese army is avoiding conflict with Hezbollah.

According to the ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah was supposed to end all military activity south of the Litani River, situated approximately 40 kilometers (24.9 miles) from the Lebanon-Israel border.

In exchange, the IDF was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon by the end of the sixty-day period. However, on Friday afternoon, the Prime Minister's Office clarified: "The withdrawal process of the IDF is conditioned on the Lebanese army deploying in southern Lebanon and fully and effectively enforcing the agreement while Hezbollah withdraws beyond the Litani."

"Since the ceasefire agreement has yet to be fully enforced by the Lebanese state, the gradual withdrawal process will continue, in full coordination with the US.

"The State of Israel will not endanger its communities and its citizens and will insist on the complete implementation of the war objective in Lebanon – the return of the Israeli residents safely to their homes on the north."

On Sunday, the White House announced that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon had been extended until February 18.