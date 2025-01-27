President Isaac Herzog spoke on Sunday night at the inauguration of "The Altneu" synagogue in New York, where he commented on the latest agreements that were reached between Israel and Hamas, which would see hostages Arbel Yehud, Agam Berger and a third hostage being released on Thursday, with three additional hostages being released as originally scheduled on Saturday.

“With God's help, we will soon hear—this week—about six more hostages returning home. I commend all those involved in reaching today's agreement and the extension of the ceasefire with Lebanon. I pray for the recovery of the wounded, in body and soul, for the success of IDF soldiers wherever they are, and for the return of all evacuees in the north and south to their homes," said Herzog.

The President addressed US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and said, "Our sages teach us, 'Whoever saves one life, it is as if they have saved an entire world.' You have already saved seven lives from Gaza, and hopefully, six additional hostages will be freed from Gaza this week. This is an opportunity to thank President Trump for his commitment. I wish you great success in your mission to bring peace and stability to our region."

During the ceremony, the President joined other dignitaries in reciting the prayer for the welfare of the State of Israel, and a prayer for the safety of the hostages still in captivity.

The event was led by the synagogue's rabbi, Benjamin Goldschmidt, and attended by President Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff; Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon; Israel's Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis; Senator John Fetterman; and leaders and members from across the Jewish community.