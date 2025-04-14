President Isaac Herzog visited the family of twin brothers Ziv and Gali Berman, who remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

Herzog stated following his visit, "556 days ago, twin brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, two wonderful and caring young Israelis, were brutally kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. For 556 days, they have been held in the dungeons of Gaza, in the hands of cruel Hamas terrorists."

"Today, on the second day of Passover, the festival of freedom and liberation, Michal and I paid an emotional visit to their family’s temporary home. Together with Ziv and Gali’s aunt, Macabit, and bother, Idan, we reiterated our urgent call for their immediate release. This must be the immediate and supreme demand of all who believe in freedom, and wish for a better future for our region," the President stated.

"They - together with all the hostages - deserve freedom, and they must be released at once," Herzog said.