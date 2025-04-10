Ahead of Passover, President Isaac Herzog visited the surveillance soldiers and combat troops of IDF Unit 636. He was accompanied by Judea and Samaria Division Commander, Brigadier General Yaki Dolf, and the unit’s commander, Lieutenant Colonel A.

The President spoke with the soldiers about the importance of their service and the complexities and challenges posed by the current security situation in Israel.

President Herzog addressed the soldiers and said, “There is something very profound in the concept of freedom. It is something deeply ingrained in our people. When we speak of freedom, it means we want to see our brothers and sisters home, in full freedom — and to make that happen, we must do everything we can, act in every way possible, and, of course, stand up to every challenge.

Quoting the Haggadah read on Seder night, the President noted, “‘In every generation, a person must see themselves as if they personally came out of Egypt.’ What does that mean? What is the meaning of that experience? I translate that experience into our present day. Michal and I have already met with over a thousand bereaved families. We constantly meet with the wounded as they return from the battlefield and with hostages and the families of hostages who emerged from the horrific tunnels in Gaza.

“The profound significance of those who put on the olive-green uniform of the IDF—a young generation like you, young people who could be anywhere else in the world, and yet you chose to wear the uniform. That holds immense meaning. It represents the true essence of the IDF as the nation’s defense force: enabling us to live in security, enabling us to win this war, and bringing the hostages home.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Go forth and succeed. I am deeply proud of you. Through you, I wish all IDF soldiers a Passover of freedom and happiness. May we hear good news for all of Israel.”