US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, spoke to Israeli reporters in New York on Sunday, after an agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas, which would see the release of three Israeli hostages on Thursday, and three more on Saturday.

Witkoff’s comments came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office confirmed that hostage Arbel Yehud, soldier Agam Berger, and another hostage will be released on Thursday, and three more hostages will be released on Saturday.

Asked about his thoughts on the agreement, Witkoff replied, “I think it's wonderful. I talked to the president about it, President Trump, and he was thrilled about it. [Qatari] Prime Minister Mohammed did an amazing job, as he has throughout this entire process. And I thank the Israeli government and everybody who was involved. It's a good day for the hostages.”

Commenting on the release of the four female hostages on Saturday, Witkoff said, “I had a lot of tears, reflecting on my own son who I lost, on these parents who are seeing their children back again. This week will be another moment like that. It felt solemn, but really worthy.”

He was asked whether he believes that the entire deal will be implemented, resulting in all the hostages coming back and replied, “I certainly hope so. I do.”

Witkoff also commented on the ceasefire in Lebanon, which the White House announced would be extended until February 18.

“Lebanon, we announced the deal today. The Israeli government was great. They're a great partner of the United States. They're a principal ally for us, and they've done pretty good work over in Lebanon. But we had a great election, right?”

“We had a transformational election, and now we have to work together. And that's what they're committed to do, and they're doing a great job of it,” added Witkoff.

Asked how confident he is that the ceasefire will actually hold, Witkoff stated, “I think if today is any indication where we had some blips and we managed to get through it through good dialogue and good talk, I think that's an indication for all of us to be positive.”