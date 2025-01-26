Searchers are rushing to find Dennis Kotikov, 44, in the Kadima-Tzoran region near Netanya. He has been missing since Thursday. NetanyaNet reports that his family only consented to the publication of his personal details on Saturday.

The Israel Police describe him as being 1.65 meters tall, of medium build, with light-colored hair. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue work pants.

The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, reported that dozens of volunteers took part in the search, working through Shabbat due to immediate fear for Dennis's life. The search began at dawn on Saturday and was still underway on Sunday afternoon.

Searchers used working dogs, off-road vehicles, drones, and additional technological equipment, looking for Dennis both in urban and undeveloped areas, as well as the agricultural areas near Netanya.