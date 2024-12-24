Former US President Bill Clinton was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after receiving treatment for the flu.

“President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu,” Clinton's deputy chief of staff Angel Ureña wrote on X. “He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received. He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all.”

The former president, who is 78, was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on Monday after developing a fever.

Since leaving office in 2001, Clinton has encountered several health challenges.

In 2004, he underwent a quadruple bypass operation at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Six years later, in 2010, two stents were placed in a coronary artery during another heart procedure at the same facility.

More recently, in 2021, he was hospitalized for six days in California due to a urological infection that had spread to his bloodstream.