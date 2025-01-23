Yesterday (Wednesday), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, held a situational assessment in Jenin with the Director of the Israel Security Agency (ISA), Ronen Bar, the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Yaki Dolf, the Commanding Officer of the Menashe Brigade, and additional commanders, during the elimination of the terrorists who carried out the attack in Al-Funduq. He also spoke with the soldiers participating in the counterterrorism operation in the area.

Chief of Staff Halevi said, "We have identified a hub of terrorism in northern Samaria for quite some time. I think, Avi, there have been dozens of operations in northern Samaria over the past year. These operations have been very effective, and I believe that once we recognized that the Jenin camp had become a hub for those planning terror attacks or looking for a safe haven after committing terror attacks, it was absolutely the right decision to go in forcefully against it."

"This is a good start, with our best foot forward. Already this evening, we’ve managed to neutralize two-thirds of a key cell that was very important to get to. Two of them were killed, and as Ronen said, I am confident we will reach the third. I hope we can get to him very quickly as well," he said.

Halevi continued, "We need to be prepared to continue in the Jenin camp, maintain pressure, and simultaneously do other things. I think that the plans going forward are correct. Ultimately, offensive determination, professional and high-quality work, and denying the enemy easy opportunities to harm our forces send a clear message."

"We know how to focus our efforts, and we know how to act professionally. Few casualties on our side, significant damage to the enemy, and dismantling of [terrorist] infrastructure—I believe this kind of momentum will bring the Jenin camp to a different place. My deep appreciation for the entire effort, for every individual and station along the way, and for everything that was accomplished.

"We’ve met here, at another house a bit further east, and further north. But truly, a great deal of respect for the work being done. If the operation lasts long enough, we’ll come again. Well, thank you," the Chief of Staff said.

ISA Chief Ronen Bar said, "First of all, well done on the operation—a very impressive intelligence effort and excellent implementation on the ground by Ami, the Duvdevan Unit, and the brigade. Two of the murderers from Al Funduq, and we’ll get to the third as well. I think the value of completing the mission against terrorism makes a very significant contribution."

"First, a terrorist who has committed an attack and intends to carry out another one is a direct threat that we have neutralized. Second, it sends a clear message on the ground—that you won’t walk away alive from terrorism. Third, it’s also a message to the families. Truly, great work," he said.

He continued, "It may seem like we’re jumping from one place to another—perhaps that’s the essence of a multi-front campaign—but right now, it’s Samaria’s time. And you can’t defeat terrorism through defense alone. Some very problematic developments have emerged here. I’m very encouraged by what I’m hearing—that the intelligence services, the ISA, the Border Police, and the IDF are working effectively on the ground, saving lives, and providing actionable targets. The partnership is strong.

"Lastly, Herzi, after yesterday’s announcement, I wanted to express in front of your team the appreciation of my organization—for your leadership, for the dramatic reversal you’ve achieved in this arena, and for your leadership overall. Also, for the partnership that we’ve committed to, which has resonated across both of our organizations and has brought tremendous benefit to the people of Israel," the ISA chief concluded.